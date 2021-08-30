Get Richie Quick Scheme

Uttoxeter isn’t one of my favourite tracks at this time of year, but I am pretty keen on the chances of Richie Valentine in the 3.50pm and will be having a bet accordingly. Trained by John O’Shea, the seven-year-old won last time out when ridden to challenge late on over shorter before pouncing for a half-length success at the line.

Upped 4lb for that he can only improve for his first start over fences, and better still he is reunited with jockey Chris Ward who is great value for his 5lb claim from the saddle, and represents an in-form stable as well, and although not the good thing, I would have loved to have found for us all, he does look to have an outstanding chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Richie Valentine 3.50pm Uttoxeter 5/1 888sport