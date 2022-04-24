Angel To Fly Home

Meanwhile, Janes Horton has made a ridiculous start to his training career and with four winners from his last seven runners, I see no reason why Pure Angel should be the double figure price he is at the time of writing.

An unraced son of Ardad, who won his first two starts as a juvenile and was Group class at his best, he cost connections 190,000 Guineas as a yearling and is related to numerous winners and if he is fully tuned up for his debut as you would hope, he could go well on his first visit to the racetrack.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pure Angel 2.00pm Nottingham 7/1 Bet Victor and Boylesports