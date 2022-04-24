Knight On The Charge At Yarmouth

Yarmouth is known in racing circles as “Newmarket by the Sea” and is often used by the bigger yards in headquarters to blood some of their better horses, and with Knight Of Honour still holding Dante Stakes and Epsom Derby entries, he could be of that ilk ahead of the mile maiden at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Third on his only start last season over seven furlongs at Leicester, his entries suggest the mile here will be the minimum he needs to seen at his best, but if he is up to group class as hoped, he will need to win this and do it well under the ever-popular Frankie Dettori.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Knight Of Honour 2.10pm Yarmouth 11/8 Bet365