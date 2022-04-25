Cash or Cheque At Musselburgh

Ascot may put on the best racing this Wednesday but that does not mean that is where the value is to be found, and I have headed North to Musselburgh for a change instead. Starting off with the 5.40pm and I am sweet on the chances of Showmedemoney who seems to have been found a very suitable opportunity by trainer Iain Jardine.

Formerly in the care of Archie Watson, the three-year-old came home a respectable fourth at Wolverhampton in March on his first start since last September, beaten three lengths at the line, though he would have finished a lot closer with a clear run. Dropped 1lb by the handicapper for that effort, he takes a drop in class here as well, which can only increase his chances of a first career success today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Showmedemoney 5.40pm Musselburgh 100/30 Bet365 and Bet Victor