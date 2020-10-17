Antonia De Vega value in Fillies & Mares

The in-form Antonia De Vega looks decent value at 7/1 in a wide-open renewal the 1m 4f Champion Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot today(2.30).

This Ralph Beckett four-year-old ran well in this 12 months ago when a four length sixth of 12 to Star Catcher before going on to round off the campaign with a fine close-up third in a Group 1 in Munich.

Antonia De Vega was then on the sidelines for 22 days before making a winning return to action in a Listed contest at Pontefract in June when readily fending off the late challenge of La Lune to score by 1/2 a length.

She has since followed up in a Group 3 at Newmarket where she only had to be ridden out to readily account for Alpinista by 1/2 a length.

The front two pulled 14 lengths s clear of the third home and it was a fine effort given that Antonia De Vega was giving 7lb to the runner-up who was rated 6lb higher than her going into the contest.

Alpinista had also ran well prior to that when chasing home dual Classic winner Love in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, so that gives the form a solid look.

Antonia De Vega is clearly at the top of her game and appears to have strengthened up significantly this season. She is also two from four over the trip and winning form on soft ground.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Antonia De Vega (7/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)