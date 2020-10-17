Orbaan the bet in Balmoral

Following an eye-catching run last time out, I think Orbaan is worth a punt at 12/1 in the 1m Balmoral Handicap at Ascot today (4.15)

This five-year-old was a useful sort when trained in France by Andre Fabre, winning twice in 2018 and being beaten just a length when fourth of seven to Barney Roy in a Listed contest at Longchamp in May of last year on soft ground.

He got off the mark on his second start for David O’Meara when coming from off the pace to land a 12-runenr class 2 contest on good-to-soft ground at York by a length from Muraad, who won next time up, off a mark of 100.

Orbaan has failed to trouble the judge in four subsequent outings, but did run well on his penultimate outing at York when staying on to finish a never nearer 3 3/4 length seventh of 17 to Montaham in a competitive class 2 at York off 104.

The winner has gone on to finish runner up in a Listed contest, whilst the second home Sir Busker ran a fine race next time up when second in a Group 2.

Top Rank, who came third, went on to land a Group 3 in good style next time up and a eighth home Ouzo won at York eight days ago.

That gives the form a very strong look and Orbaan comes into this having finished a not knocked about three length fourth of eight to Tempus at Ascot off 103 where after being steadied at the start he stayed on nicely without quite ever threatening to land a blow.

Orbaan is able to race in this off an unchanged mark and now meets the winner on 6lb better terms. It makes him look overpriced in my eyes in relation to that rival for a yard that has won two of the last three renewals of this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Orbaan (12/1 Betfair, BetVictor, Paddy Power, 888sport – BOG, paying 5 places)