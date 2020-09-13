First Christmas is cancelled, Now Kevin The Carrot faces the chop

First our wonderful goverment cast doubt over Christmas 2020 and now to make matters worse everyone’s favourite Christmas advert Aldi’s ‘Kevin The Carrot’ faces the CHOP after his PORNO past was leaked online.

Children’s FAVE Kevin’s TV career is now in jeopardy as his agent confirmed families may shun anything carrot related after the STEAMY revelations came to light.

Our EXCLUSIVE photo shows KEVIN with his little CHANTENAY on show, taken years before Christmas Christmas made him a star.

Even the NUF have had discussions with growers for fears CARROT sales will plummet, as consumers switch to other veg in PROTEST. Now supermarket groups are also bracing themselves for a GLUT of carrots over the coming months.

Daily Sport contacted Aldi but no one was available for comment.

The nation’s favourite FAMILY newspaper Daily Sport have now got behind the campaign for Kevin to keep his job, after all everyone deserves a second chance and we’re joining forces with a Pro-Vegetarian lobbying group who have started a social media protest with the hashtag #HandsOffMyCarrot