Onefortheroadtom a bet under Brogan

Having shaped as needing the run on return to action, Onefortheroadtom looks nicely treated on the pick of his form and worth a punt at 11/2 in the 3m handicap chase at Newbury today (3.35).

After winning his sole start in an Irish point, this eight-year-old beat subsequent Grade 1 winner Lalor when making a winning debut over hurdles at Exeter for Harry Fry.

Onefortheroadtom went on to finish a fine 6 1/2 lengths second of 10 to Heron Heights in a competitive handicap chase at the 2019 Punchestown Festival off a mark of 122 and also ran well first time up last season when keeping on to finish a 5 3/4 length fourth of 15 to The Conditional in a class 2 at Cheltenham from 3lb out of the handicap (127).

He was then far from disgraced when fifth of 11 to Cogry in Grade 3 at the same venue off 125 and took advantage of a good opportunity to get off the mark over fences at Fakenham in March of last year when asserting close home to score by a neck off 122.

Onefortheroadtom got put up to 126 for that and shaped a bit better than the bare result suggests off it at Ascot in November when a not knocked about seventh off 11 to Quarenta and looking ring rusty.

He looks sure to strip fitter for that and having been eased a pound is now able to race in this same grade class 3 affair off 125.

Kevin Brogan also gets the leg up on him for the first time and is tremendous value for his 5lb claim. If taking it into account, Onefortheroadtom is running off 2lb lower than when last victorious and looks weighted to run a huge race here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Onefortheroadtom (11/2 bet365 – BOG)