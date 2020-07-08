Arriviste appeals at 12/1

Arriviste impressed when scoring last time and makes plenty of appeal at 12/1 on handicap debut in the 8.10 at Newbury today.

This Rae Guest trained three-year-old filly has showed improved form in each of her three outings at the back end of last year.

In the last of those over 7f at Chelmsford, she raced close-up before running on strongly to account for True Believer by two lengths.

Arriviste was well on top at the finish ans scored with more in hand than the winning margin suggests and the runner-up has since run well to hit the frame in two handicaps off 73.

African Dream, who finished a further neck back in third, went into the race rated 80 having been beaten just a nose by a 106 rated rival at Newbury.

That gives the forn a decent look and suggest that an opening handicap mark of 89 for Arriviste is more than fair.

Her breeding also suggests there will be better to come from her now stepped up in trip to 1m 2f and Arriviste hails from a yard in red-hot form and operating at a strike rate of 44 per cent in the last 14 days – with the last four of its runners all winning.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Arriviste (12/1 bet365 – BOG)