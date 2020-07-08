Mars Landing a bet on handicap bow at Newbury

Mars Landing makes his eagerly awaited handicap debut in the 6.10 at Newbury today and from a potentially handy mark looks worth a punt at 10/1.

This Sir michael Stoute trained three-year-old shaped with promise in two of his three starts as a juvenile over 7f.

In the first of those at Sandown he ran very green and hung right up the straight before weakening approaching the final furlong to finish a 8 1/4 lenth eighth of 12 to Palace Pier.

The winner is an ultra-smart unbeaten sort who landed a Group 1 last time out, the runner-up won next time up and contested a Group 3 when last seen in action off 85, whilst the third home Finest Sound bolted up on handicap debut off 82 before running very well unde a 5lb penalty when runner-up in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Into Faith, who came fourth, has also won since to be rated 90 as has the sixth home Lord Campari to be rated the same.

That gives the form a strong look and Mars Landing then got closer to Place Pier next time up when a 4 1/2 length third John Gosden’s charge – again at Sandown.

Nothing then went right for him on his final start at Kempton when well-beaten, but it’s fair to say that he was a bit of a boy as a juvenile and his mind was elswhere and not focussing on the task in hand.

Mars Landing has since been gelded to hopefully sort that out and looks a potentially improver now going down the handicap route and stepped up to a mile.

An opening mark of 77 looks exploitable in my eyes and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t win races this season.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Mars landing (10/1 William Hill – paying 5 places)