Dubai Instinct fancied to deliver under Moore

Dubai Instinct looks on a potentially handy mark and makes plenty of appeal at 15/2 in the 4.10 at Newmarket today.

Trained by Brian Meehan, this four-year-old shaped with plenty of promise on his second start when a keeping on 12 1/2 lengths fourth of 17 to Bangkok at Doncaster last March in what has turned out to be hot maiden.

The winner went on to land a Group 3 at Sandown and is now rated 114, whilst the second home Telecaster bolted up by five lengths at Windsor before beating 2018 champion juvenile Too Darn Hot in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York to end the campaign on a rating of 113.

Dubai Instinct then went on to open his account in taking fashion at Nottingham when drawing clear inside the final furlong and comfortably beating First In Line, a three-time winner since and now rated 108, by 1 3/4 lengths.

After then beaing well beaten on handicap debut off 86 in the valuable London Gold Cup at Newbury, he quickly bounced back to round off the campaign with a 1/2 a length success over Simoon – who won next time up – at Sandown off 85 when only having to be ridden out to score a shade cosily.

He has been raised just 3lb for that and a revised rating of 88 could well underestimate his ability, especially judged on his win over First In Line.

Meehan has also booked Ryan Moore to partner Dubai Instinct for the first time, and he has an overall strike rate of just over 21 per cent when teaming up with the yard which has resulted in a profit of £44.52 to a £1 level stake.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Dubai Instinct (15/2 Ladbrokes – BOG)