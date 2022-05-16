Astra More Like A Ferrari At Ayr

Angel Power looks the obvious choice to take the 3.20pm at Ayr for Roger Varian and he may well do just that, but with the William Haggas yard in great form I will be taking a chance on My Astra instead. A lightly raced four-year-old, just the sort the stable do so well with, she returned over the mile at Kempton with a third in the Snowdrop Stakes and with an added two furlongs here we may well see her true colours and a much improved performance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way My Astra 3.20pm Ayr 15/8 most bookmakers