Queen To Be Crowned At Yarmouth

Today we head off to Newmarket by the sea, also known as Yarmouth races, just up the road from headquarters so we can expect plenty of locally trained runners. Sadly for us, small fields have made finding any value that bit more difficult, but if Luna Queen puts her best hoof forward we should get a decent run for our money in the 3.45pm. Trained by Conrad Allen, who.does an amazing job with his small string, her fourth at Doncaster in a Class Two last season stands out here assuming she is fully wound up and ready to go. Add the booking of Neil Callan to ride and I am getting more enthusiastic by the second, though to b fair he is up against some improving opposition.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Luna Queen 3.45pm Yarmouth 4/1 most bookmakers