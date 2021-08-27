Atalanta’s The Boy In The 2.15pm

With enough runners to play each way, it may be worth taking a chance on Atalanta’s Boy in the 2.15pm at Goodwood as he heads back toward what connections will hope is a winning mark.

His record here at Goodwood reads 1,1,25,1,1,20 so we know he loves it here, and although I would be far happier had he not been out with the washing in the Stewards Cup at the Glorious meeting last time, he had his excuses.

Slowly away that day (which he can’t afford to repeat here, by the way), he was never going to win from then on in, but he also got stopped when trying to come with a run before being eased home, so maybe we can ignore that effort. I admit, he can be a bit of a character but connections will have worked on that at home (hopefully), and if he gets away on level terms, I feel he has a sporting chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Atalanta’s Boy 2.15pm Goodwood 10/1 Bet365