The Queen’s Horse Is Improving Just Fine

Horses make fools of us all on a regular basis and only Sir Michael Stoute will have any idea where the massive improvement came from when Just Fine strolled clear for an emphatic success last time out over this trip at Sandown, putting close to four lengths of daylight between himself and the opposition.

Upped in class here, and forced to carry an extra 8lb from the handicapper, he will need to improve again, but he did it so easily there that he is close to impossible to oppose. Ryan Moore keeps the ride on The Queen’s colt and he looks the sort who needs to be followed until he is beaten – hopefully that will not be this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Just Fine 4.35pm Goodwood 7/4 Paddy Power, William Hill and others.