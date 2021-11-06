Aussie Ace For Trainer Richard Hughes

Aussie Banker was an eye-catcher on his Kempton debut when sent off a 25/1 chance before coming home fourth, less than five lengths off the winner, when weakening over a shorter trip. His odds that day suggest he will improve for the run, and I felt he did well to finish as close as he did on the circumstances.

As a son of Muhaarar he ought to be far happier over the seven furlongs he tackles this afternoon, and at his forecast odds he could well prove difficult to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aussie Banker 1.10pm Wolverhampton 10/1 Bet365