Time To Go To War At Carlisle.

I am a massive fan of the Tizzard yard and I was taken by the fencing debut of War Lord who ran on well to score at Newton Abbot and can only improve for the experience in my opinion.

The 2.10pm at Carlisle is next on his list and that is some journey from Dorset, and although this looks a tougher assignment, there looks to be plenty of pace in the race which can only suit the six-year-old who stays further than this. Gumball worries me, but if my suggestion comes on for the run he may prove difficult to beat this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Each Way War Lord 2.10pm Carlisle 13/2 Novibet