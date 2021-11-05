We Have Got The Balls

The race I am most looking forward to this Sunday has to be the 1.00pm at Sandown, a two and a half mile handicap chase for novices, and when we get to see Gary Moore’s highly regarded Fifty Ball have his first start over the larger obstacles.

Two bumper wins and two wins over hurdles already make him a decent horse, but they have always felt he would be at is best once he went over fences, and if that is the case, a mark of 135 may underestimate his true abilities. The yard remain in great form with a 28% strike rate in the last two weeks, while Jamie Moore is on a 44% strike rate and seems capable of winning if he was riding the stable cat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fifty Ball 1.00pm Sandown 9/4 Bet365