Wentworth Falls weighted to get back to winning ways

On the back of an improved effort when runner-up last time out, Wentworth Falls looks worth a wager at 5/1 to go one better and land the spoils in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Nottingham (2.45)

Trained by Geoff Harker, this nine-year-old is course winner who was last successful 12 months ago at Doncaster where he came with a strong run from off the pace to beat Muscika by 2 3/4 lengths in a 13-runner class 3 affair off 89.

He gave the runner-up 4lb that day and now meets David O’Meara’s charge – who is favourite for this- on 6lb better terms.

Wentworth Falls then backed that up with a solid fourth of 12 to the same rival in a class 2 at York off 95.

He is now able to race in this class 3 off 87, 2lb lower than when last successful, and comes into the race on the back of a fine fast finishing 2 1/4 length second of 11 to Manigordo,

That suggested that his time was near, so off an unchanged rating Wentworth Falls looks decent value in relation to Muscika and very much the one to be on in my eyes now reunited with Connor Beasley – who partnered him to his last success – for the first time this year.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Wentworth Falls (5/1 Betfred, BetVictor – BOG)