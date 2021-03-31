Aussie Rascal looks well-in on handicap debut

On the back of two eye-catching efforts, Aussie Rascal looks potentially well-treated and worth a punt at 13/2 on handicap debut in the 7f contest on today’s card at Kempton (5.10).

In the first of those over this course and distance in a class 5 maiden, the Tom Ward trained three-year-old was bumped at the start before running on late under tender handling to finish a never nearer seven length fifth of 10 to Moraaheq at Kempton last month.

The Roger Varian trained winner has won again since on handicap debut in a class 4 at Chelmsford off 80 and is now rated 86. He is due to run in what looks a warm class 2 conditions stakes contest at Chelmsford tomorrow.

The front two also pulled clear of the third home Regent, who finished a further 5 3/4 lengths behind in third and just over a length in front of the selection, has also gone on to win his next two starts to be rated 83.

It gives the form a rock solid look and Aussie Rascal has since posted a similar effort at Wolverhampton where he got hampered and raced out wide before keeping on to finish a 4 1/4 length Fiordland in what looked a decent class 5 novice contest for the grade.

The winner is now rated 77, the runner-up Elakazaam went into the race having beat a previous debut winner, and the third home King Leon was a John Gosden inmate who attracted plenty of support beforehand.

Aussie Rascal now makes his handicap debut in this class 6 affair off just 65, and judged on his aforementioned runs that looks very exploitable in my eyes – especially as he appears to have been brought along firmly with handicaps in mind by a yard in decent nick at present

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Aussie Rascal (13/2 888sport – BOG)