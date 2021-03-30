Class-dropping Benatar weighted to bounce back at Warwick

If bouncing back to anything like his best, Benatar looks too well-treated to ignore now dropped back in class in the 2m handicap chase on today’s card at Warwick (3.35)

This Gary Moore trained nine-year-old developed into a smart novice chaser in 2017 when winning three times, with the last of those successes coming in a Grade 2 at the Aintree Grand National Festival off an official rating of 148.

He went on to finish a fine third to Shattered Love in the Grade 1 JLT at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival off 149 and when third in a Listed handicap at Ascot off the same rating.

Benatar was then on the sidelines for 693 days but showed that he retained plenty of ability on return to action at Cheltenham back in December when an encouraging 27 length third of 17 to Chatham Street Lad in the Grade 3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase off a mark of 142.

Things haven’t gone to plan in two starts since, but he assessor has been quick to drop him 7lb and Benatar is now able to race off a rating of 135.

That is a career-low chase mark and makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 3 affair.

Benatar is two from three in the grade and also now has underfoot conditions in his favour. This also looks by far the easiest task he has faced for some time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Benatar (4/1 generally available – use BOG firms)