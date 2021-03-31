Neidin can Lord it over Kempton rivals

In the 1m handicap on today’s card at Kempton (7.45), Lord Neidin makes plenty of appeal at 100/30 now dropped back down in grade off what looks a workable mark.

This Alan King trained four-year-old shaped with plenty of promise in a novie contset over this course and distance back in November 2019 when a 5 1/2 length third of 14 to Hukum.

The winner is a smart sort who went on to win his next two starts, a class 2 handicap at Royal Ascot and a Group 3 at Newbury, before finishing a fine fifth in the Group 1 St Leger at Doncaster off an official rating of 114.

There have also been a whole host of subsequent winners that have come out of that class 4 contest.

Lord Neidin went on to show improved form in four outings last year, finishing runner-up on handicap debut in a class 4 over course and distance before opening his account in a class 4 at Chelmsford when coming with a sustained run to score by a neck off a mark of 80.

He backed that up with a solid second in a class 3 at Haydock off 83 before rounding off the campaign with a four length fourth of nine to Joan in a class 2 at Chelmsford off 86 where he kept on after being forced wide rounding the home turn.

Lord Neidin now drops back down into class 4 company off an unchanged mark following a break and having subsequently been gelded.

It makes him a key player at the weights in my eyes, especially as he appeals as the type to keep on progressing.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Lord Neidin (100/30 William Hill)