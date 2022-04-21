King To Be Crowned

I had hoped for a better price about Kingmania for this mile handicap, but we get what we are given in this life and if he comes home in front, a winner is a winner.

Last season he only appeared at the track three times, winning the first two at Leicester and Doncaster before a close up fourth at Newmarket in a valuable fillies’ handicap, and she may well have finished even closer had she got a clear run.

Chris Wall has his string in fine fettle with two winners from his last three runners (at the time of writing), and I am hopeful he can add to those statistics this afternoon with the daughter of Kingman.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kingmania 3.45pm Haydock 4/1 Bet365