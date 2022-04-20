Make A Killing With Lethal

Doncaster put on a decent card on the Flat this afternoon and the horse I am most looking forward to seeing is the Clive Cox trained Lethal Nymph, who reappears in the 2.50pm. A son of Lethal Force out of Little Nymph (that name took brainpower), he had his first start on the all-weather at Wolverhampton when winning by two and a half lengths but better still, he was as green as grass once he hit the front and was value for considerably further.

With improvement assured, he looks likely to play a big part here, and with Rizg and Chiellini in opposition, we may even get a half decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lethal Nymph 2.50pm Doncaster 15/8 Bet365