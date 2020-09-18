ROMFORD DOGS – Our top 12 tips for Friday night’s action

British top-class Greyhound Racing action continues apace this weekend as the finals of the CORAL Romford Puppy Cup and CORAL Champion Stakes take place at the Essex venue as part of this STACKED 12 race card.

The Coral Romford Puppy Cup carries a prize fund of £10,000 and was first run in 1975. The competition is one of the leading races for greyhounds under the age of two and carries the join second-highest prize fund for puppies behind the Ladbrokes Puppy Derby an equal with the Puppy Derby. Staged over a distance of 400m, the competition has been won in recent years by the likes of Droopys Brindle (2015), Grays Cup winner (2018) and Young Princess (2019).

The finals of the Coral Champion Stakes also take place on the same card. First run at Wimbledon in 1947, the event was discontinued in 1973 before being resurrected at Romford in 1988. The contest is staged over a distance of 575 metres for the stayers and also carries a prize fund of £10,000. Mark Wallis has trained three of the last five winners of the event and has a runner in the final.

The respective finals of the Ladbrokes Coral Guys And Dolls competition also take place. The heats consist of separate races for bitches and dogs with the first three dogs or bitches in their respective finals going through to next weekend’s mixed final.

Sport Readers have been enjoying a sensational time of things at present with 26 of our last 33 selections winning. In our last column, we fired in six winners from ten winning tips at odds of 1/5, 4/6, 4/5, 11/8, 7/4, 2/1 and 3/1. We’re hungry for more success this evening and here are our best bets.

For even more in depth analysis and tips from the world of sport check out our sister paper www.thebet.co.uk

6:09: Romford: Droopys Mac (Trap Two)



A trappy contest to begin the evening. Droopy’s Mac gets the vote after a good third last week and given his experience of the track.



6:28: Romford: Bubbly Cain (Trap Three)



Things didn’t pan out in his semi-final of the Puppy Cup last week. The draw is a slight concern but he looks the class act in the race and can regain the winning thread.



6:43: Romford: Jet Stream Mags (Trap Three)



Winning run was brought to an end last time when she was only third. However, it is hard to ignore her previous winning sequence and she looks well worth supporting here.



6:58: Romford: Our Boy Seamus (Trap Six)



Puppy Cup semi-finalist who broke well but didn’t manage to get over to the rail which cost him any chance. He is well-drawn again here and if breaking sharply he could be the one to beat.



7:18: Romford: Droopys Bird (Trap Four)



A fascinating opening heat of the Cesarewitch. Our selection boasts good form at other tracks and shaped well in a trial over a shorter trip of 750m last time out and gets the vote.



7:36: Romford: Three Elms (Trap One)



A top-class dog over this distance he has won two of his last three starts at the track over this trip and should win easily.



7:56: Romford: Mays Sweetpea (Trap Two)



Interesting heat in which all of the field could conceivably have a chance. Our selection was a good second over course and distance in a solid time and earns the vote.



8:17: Romford: Antigua Romeo (Trap One)



The Guys final as three look to qualify for next week’s final. good second in his heat last week and is a dog that looks bound to improve on that effort. The draw looks a plus and he can make his presence felt here.



8:38: Romford: Holdem Lauren (Trap Three)



The Dolls final as three look to qualify for next week’s final. Holdem Lauren was very impressive in a strong time. The main concern with her is the draw, but she looks the class act in this field.



8:54: Romford: Bubbly Bollinger (Trap Three)



The final of the Puppy Cup. Bubbly Bollinger is one of the big names to have made the final and can take home the prize. He was only second in semi-final and will need to step up again. However, he looks more than capable of doing so & the draw should be OK. Tenpin could prove the main danger in the red jacket given that looks bounce to suit.



9:12: Romford: Smallmead (Trap Two)



The final of the Champion Stakes can go to Smallmead. She has dominated her two heats & dotted up in her semi-final in an impressive time. Desperado Dan could make things life difficult given his draw in trap one, but this is one of the classiest bitches in training and can take out this prize.



9:28: Romford: Droopys Aoife (Trap Two)



Smart dog who missed out on the final of the Champion Stakes last time out. However he can make amends here and makes plenty of appeal following two good runs in the heats for that competition and given he looks the best dog in the finale.



NAP: 9:12: Romford: Smallmead (Trap Two)



Next Best: 7:36: Romford: Three Elms (Trap One)