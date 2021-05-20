Azor Ahai the standout punt at Lingfield

Following an eye-catching run last time out, Azor Ahai rates the standout bet on today’s card at Lingfield in the extended 1m 3f handicap that gets proceedings underway (1.00).

This George Baker trained five-year-old was last successful over this course and distance in August of last year when only having to be driven out to land class 6 by a length off a mark of 57.

He went on to finish an excellent neck second of 16 to Cheng Gong in a class 6 at Windsor off 59 and also ran well off the same rating when third in a class 5 at Newbury.

Azor Ahai is able to race in this class 6 affair off the same rating – 59 – and comes into the contest having shaped far better than he result suggest over 1m 2f here on his first start following a 151 day break when 11th of 14 to Avorisk Et Perils.

After being held-up at the rear, Azor Ahai was denied a clear run before making late headway between horses under tender handling to be beaten 3 3/4 lengths.

He is entitled to come on for that spin and is clearly on a mark from which he is more than capable of landing, so I think he has lots going for him under Shane Kelly in a race lacking any real strength in depth.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Azor Ahai (3/1 generally available – use BOG firms)