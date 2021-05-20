Well-weighted Manumission makes plenty of appeal at 7/1

Manumission was not at his best last time out, but on his previous efforts he looks worth a punt at 7/1 in the 6f handicap on today’s card at Wolverhampton (4.40).

That came over this course and distance where the Robert Cowell trained four-year-old finished third of nine to Gunnerside off a mark of 55 when fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time.

After showing plenty of pace to lead, Manumission got headed inside the last and was unable to find any extra close home to be beaten just two lengths.

The winner, to who he was conceding 2lb, is a thriving sort who has gone on to score again off 60 to make it three wins from his last six starts.

Creek Harbour, who finished 1 3/4 lengths behind the selection in fourth, also won next time up.

That gives the form a solid look and Munumission is now able to race in this same grade class 6 affair off 1lb lower.

His revised rating of 53 is a career-low and he also ran well here over the minimum trip back in January off 5lb higher when second to Nellie French.

It’s also intersting vthat the visor goes on for the first time, and if that has the same effect as the cheekpieces on his aformentioned run then Manumission looks to hold leading claims at the weights of opening his account.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Manumission (7/1 generally available – use BOG firms)