Bollin Neil fancied to go one better

Following a solid second last time out, I think Bollin Neil is worth a bet to go one better and land the spoils in the 1m 6f handicap on today’s card at Catterick (8.20).

This Tim Easterby trained five-year-old opened his account on heavy ground at Ayr last October off a mark of 47 and went on to follow-up on soft ground over this course and distance when running on strongly under Ella McCain to score readily in a class 5 by 3 3/4 lengths off a mark of 52.

The form of the latter reads well in relation to this lower grade class 6 affair and Bollin Neil is able to race in it off just 4lb higher.

He has had just two runs this season following 121 days on the sidelines. In the first of those on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton following he was never put into the race at any stage when finishing 10th of 13.

However, he then put in a much improved effort over 2m here 11 days ago when a 7 1/2 length second of 12 to the thriving Let Me Be who was completing a quick-fire hat-trick.

Bollin Neil should now be spot on to do himself justice off an unchanged mark at a venue which clearly suits and the drop back to 1m 6f is also plus in my eyes.

With McCain, who has won once and finished runner-up on him in two rides, once again in the saddle and taking off 5lb with her claim he looks to have everything going for him in this on ground which holds no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bollin Neil (15/4 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)