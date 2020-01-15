Bahuta Acha worth a wager at Wolves

Bahuta Acha looks to have plenty going for him and and the one to be on in the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (2.30).

This David Loughnane trained five-year-old has won once and been placed twice in four runs over course and distance.

The success came back in November where after racing prominently he stayed on strongly to beat Steelriver by a neck off a mark of 75.

Bahuta Acha then ran a blinder two starts later over course and distance when senr off the 11/4 favourite and collared close home and beaten a neck by Chookie Dundedin – whom he now meets on 1lb better terms – off 67.

He backed that up with a solid second of 13 to Aloysisus Lilius, again over CD when a well-backed 64 favourite, under today’s rdier Luke Morris off the same rating.

Bahuta Acha was again heavily punted last time out over course and distance off 70 (sent off 6/4 favourite, but blew the start and could only finish ninth of 13 to Real Estate.

A line can be put through that effoprt and he is now able to race in this off 2lb lower.

A revised rating of 68 makes him a key player at the weights in this on the pick of his form and the way in which he has been heavily backed in his last three starts suggests connections feel he clearly as races in him off it.

Indeed, he started last season off a mark of 80 and finished runner-up at Catterick off 74 – so Bahuta Acha has a big shout from a handicapping perspective.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Bahuta Acha (6/1 Sky Bet – BOG)