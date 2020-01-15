Dark Silver looks pure gold at 11/1

Having been dropped a couple of pounds, Dark Silver looks weighted to go well and decent value at 11/1 in the 1.55 at Wolverhampton today.

This ed Walker trained three-year-old is yet to get his head in front in eight atarts but has some run solid races in defeat.

They include when a 2 1/4 length third to nine to the well-regarded, and subsequent Listed place fourth, Man Of The Night at Newbury.

Dark Silver was also far from disgraced when beaten just over four length and finishing sixth of 14 to Homespin in a class 2 handicap at Goodwood off a mark of 75 or when a length sceond of 10 to Gobi Sunset in a class 4 at Yarmouth off the same rating.

He is now able to race in this class 5 off 2lb lower (73) having been gelded since last seen in action and that entitles him to be very competitive on the pick of his form.

Walker is also in good form having saddled three winners from his last nine runners and has a 25 per cent strike rate at the track in the last 12 months, and the booking of Luke Mprris is another plus as he has a 26 per cent strike rate when teaming up with the yard in that period.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dark Silver (11/1 BetVictor – BOG)