Bard Of Brittany a bet in Plumpton finale

Bard Of Brittany has run well in his last two starts , so nmow dropped in grade looks worth a punt to land the spoils in the 4.00 at Plumpton today.

This six-year-old shaped well on a couple of occasions when trained by Mick Channon, most notably when a 3 3/4 lenth fourth of 12 to the now 140-tated Sofia’s Rock in a maiden hurdle at Worcester.

He moved top join Sheena West at the start of this season and ran very well on his first start for his new handler when a keeping on 2 1/4 length second of 16 to Dorking Boy in a class 4 handicap at Taunton off a mark of 93.

The winner wrny in again next time up in a class 2 off 8lb higher (123), whilst the third home Le Ligerien has since won two class 4 contests off 120 and 127.

That gives the form a strong look and Bard of Brittany has since finished a decent fourth in another class 4 at Warwick off 97.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 5 affair off an unchanged mark having started life off in handicaps on 105.

It gives him a big shout at the weights of opening his account – especially on his run behind Dorking Boy – now fitted with the cheekpieces for the first time.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bard Of Brittany (4/1 general – use BOG firms)