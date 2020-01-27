Gleno looks weighted to open chasing account

Gleno has shaped well in his last two starts and looks weighted to open his account over fences in the 3.30 at Plumpton today.

This Gary Moore trained eight-year-old was a three time winner over hurdles last year with the last of those successes coming in a class 3 at Fontwell off a mark of 118.

He has had five outings over fences this season and posted a much improved effort two starts back when finding only Christmas In April, a winner again since of 123 higher before being placed off 129, too good in a class 4 at Fontwell.

Gleno stuck to the task well to go down by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 112 and pulled 12 lengths clear of the third home Tea Time On Mars who won next time up.

He has since shaped better than the bare result suggets when a 16 1/4 length fourth of 10 to Nearly Perfect in another class 4 at Wincanton where he travelled well but made a number of costly errors.

Those runs suggest that Gleno is on a handy mark off 112 and thus looks a slightly easier class 4 in my eyes than the one he contested last time out.

So, if cutting out the errors, this looks a nice opening for Gleno to get back on the scoresheet for a uard that enjoyed a treble at Fontwell yesterday.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win (7/2 bet365, Sky Bet – BOG)