The Con Man of major interest at Kelso

The Con Man looks ahead of his mark and the one to be on in the 3.15 at Kelso today.

After winning his sole start in an Irish point, this seven-tear-old impressed on debut for Donakd McCain when easily landing a 10-runner novice hurdle at Carlisle by five lengths from Garrettstown who went to finish runner-up to subsequent Greatwood Hurdle winner Harambe at Market Rasen off an official ratong of 130.

The Con Man was the on the sidelines for 367 days before finishing a highly promising five length second of seven to Marie’s Rock at Haydock.

Marie’s Rock is an exciting sort who has since landed a Listed contest to be rated 144, whilst the third and fourth home – Ebony Jewel and Stimulating Song – have both won since.

The Con Man backed that up with a solid three length second of 11 to Flick on handicap debut at the same venue where he travelled strongly throughout and went clear two from hoem before being headed on the run-in and being unable to find any extra.

Although he has been put up 5lb for that, a revised rating of 128 could well underestimate The Con Man’s ability – especially as he is a lightly-raced and unexposed sort who is open to bags more progression.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win The Con Man (7/4 Sky Bet – BOG)