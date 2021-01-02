Sport reader says KNICKERS to facemasks

A Sport Reader from Burnley has made headlines around the WORLD after saying ‘KNICKERS TO MASKS’ and opting for giving his GIRLFRIEND a ride on his shoulders whilst he uses her knickers as a facemask.

Danny Burgess 34 told Daily Sport ‘I said to my LASS if I’m going to walk around town looking a C**T I might as well use knickers.”

Since the image went VIRAL Danny has been interviewed by TV news programmes as far a field as China and Nigeria, as HORNY guys around the GLOBE try to convince their partner to let them do the same.