Bard Of Brittany fancied to go one better at Fontwell

Following a solid second on return to action, Bard Of Brittany looks worth a bet at 6/1 to go on better and land the spoils in the extended 2m 1f handicap hurdle at Fontwell today (1.30).

This Sheena West trained seven-year-old opened his account at Plumpton 12 months ago when forging clear on heavy ground to score by 4 1/4 lengths off a mark of 97.

He backed that up with an excellent length second of 11 to Chinwag at Huntingdon off 104 where the front two pulled five lengths clear of the third.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 17lb, has gone on to score twice since to be rated 111 – so that gives the from a strong look.

Bard Of Brittany also ran well last March and finishing third in a class 4 at Doncaster off 109.

He is able to race in this same grade affair off 1lb lower and comes into the race having stayed on strongly following 297 days on the sidelines when going down by just 3/4 of a length to Mr Jack at Plumpton.

Bard Of Brittany is entitled to strip fitter for that and the step up in trip promises to suit. So off an unchanged mark of 108 he looks weighted to make a bold bid here.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Bard Of Brittany (6/1 generally available – use BOG firms)