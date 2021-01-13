Builders SUE after modelling contest rejects their TOPLESS selfies

Dave from Dartford contacted Daily Sport after he was rejected for a TOPLESS selfie contest after organisers deemed it a WOMENS only event.

Dave told Daily Sport “We’re supposed to live in a world of equality and yet they can do this to me.”

Adding “If I ran a contest and said MEN ONLY I’d be NICKED”

Daily Sport contacted the organisers but they refused to comment on an impending legal matter, but a spokesman said “We’re all for equal opportunities here.”

Since then a fellow ENTRANT Paul from Sunderland contacted Daily Sport to say they rejected him too and he will be joining with Dave in the legal action.

Top lawyers Levy & Frank told Daily Sport “In 2021 discrimination such as this needs to end and end fast.”