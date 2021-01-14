Out the Glen taken to cash-in on class drop

Now dropped back in class, Out The Glen looks worth siding with at 9/2 in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Bangor-On-Dee today (2.20).

This eight-year-old rounded off 2019 with back-to-back successes at Huntingdon and Ffos Las, landing a class 4 off 86 before following up in a class 5 off 90.

He has had three starts this season and ran very well in the first of those at Ffos Las when a five length staying on second of 17 to Memphis Belle in a class 5 off 97.

Out The Glen was attempting to give 4lb to the thriving winner who has since gone on to land the four-timer when scoring by four lengths in a class 4 off a rating of 100.

That gives the form a solid look and the selection backed up that run with a second in a class 3 at the same venue off 100.

Out The Glen was then not at his best when last seen in action at Ffos Las in another class 3 and finishing a well-beaten fifth off the same rating, but that run may have come too quickly.

He has since been given a break to freshen up and is now able to race in this less competitive class 5 affair off 99.

I think that gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form in a grade in which he has won once and been placed on two occasions in three starts.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Out The Glen (9/2 generally available – use BOG firms)