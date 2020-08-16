Barossa Red makes plenty of appeal under Murphy

With underfoot conditions to suit and having signalled that his time was near last time out, Barossa Red makes plenty of appeal in the 1m handicap at Newbury today (1.50) now reunited with Oisin Murphy.

This Andrew Balding trained four-year-old ended last season in top form. After finishing runner-up in three of his first four starts, Barossa Red gained a deserved success over 1m ay Haydock when ploughing through the mud under Oisin Murphy to beat House Of Kings by a length off a mark of 76.

He went on to round off the campaign with a cracking second on soft, again at Haydock under Murphy, when a two length second of 17 to Time For A Toot off 82.

Barossa Red now has to race off a career-high of 84, but ran very well of it on his second start of the season last time out at Haydock when a keeping on 1 3/4 length third of 13 to Alternative Fact under 5lb claimer William Carver.

He shaped as if still just in need of the run, so with those two spins under his belt should now be spot on to do himself justice.

Barossa Red also appeals as the type to go on progressing, and is now reunited with Murphy who has won once and been placed once in just three starts on him.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Barossa Red (11/2 BetVictor – BOG)