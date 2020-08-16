Frontispiece fancied more more glory at Newbury

Having run very well when runner-up on return to action, Frontispiece looks to hold leading claims of going one better and landing the spoils in the 1m 5f handicap at Newbury today (3.00).

This Amanda Perrett trained six-year-old scored twice at this venue last season, scoring gamely by a short-head from Mackaar on the first occasion over 1m 4f off a mark o 82.

He went to to land another class 3 contest two starts later over course and distance when again battling bravely to dead-heat with Emenem off 85.

Frontispiece was then clearly not right on the final start of the campaign when a well-beaten sixth of 11 to Point Of Time at Newmarket, but looked as good as ever on seasonal reappearance at that venue last month when a 1 3/4 length runner-up to Country under Ryan Moore on his first start after wind-surgery.

Although raised a pound for that, his revised rating of 86 is just 1lb than when last successful – so he has every chance from a handicapping perspective.

This return to this venue is also an obvious plus and Kieren Shoemark, who partnered him to both his aforementioned successes, is now back in the saddle.

Frontispiece is also entitled to come on a bundle for his reappearance run, his first for 253 days, and underfoot conditions hold no fears.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Frontispiece (15/2 bet365, BetVictor, William Hill – BOG)