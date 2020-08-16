Staxton has a Great chance in St Wilfrid

Staxton did well to win last time out, so off just 4lb higher looks to hold leading claims of following-up in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon today (3.15).

That success came over course and distance in the David Chapman Memorial Handicap where the Tim Easterby trained and Ontoawinner syndicate owned five-year-old beat Watchable by a nose on quick ground.

After showing plenty of pace to chase the leaders travelling well on the stands side, Staxton was forced to switch at a crucial stage before flying home to get up on the nod off a mark of 84.

Given how the race panned out I thought he was value for than the winning margin and the runner-up went on to score next time up to give the form a boost.

A 4lb rise could well be on the lenient side and Staxton remains very well-treated of a revised rating of 88 on the pick of his form.

His sole success last season in a class 2 at Newcastle when scoring by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 95.



He backed that up with a solid third of 13 to Air Raid in the class 2 Scottish Stewards’ Cup off 100 and also ran well when fifth of 17 to Dakota Gold in this contest off 99.

Staxton was also far from disgraced when a 3 1/4 length 10th of 24 to Angel Alexander in the Ayr Gold Cup off 98.

So now that he has the juice in the ground that has seen him to best effect, he looks to have lots going for him here from a good draw in stall 17.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Staxton (6/1 Betfair, Paddy Power)