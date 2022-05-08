Fortune Favours The Brave

My first selection this Tuesday will possibly surprise a few of you out there but I am hoping that Brave Emperor proves any doubters wrong – and me right – for a change! Archie Watson’s son of Sioux nation was well backed on his debut at Beverley when sent off a 5/2 chance, but what could go wrong pretty much did go wrong before he came home in sixth place.

Slowly away and losing ground, he stumbled badly after a furlong and had to be ridden carefully to get back in to any rhythm, and then he failed to get a clear run at the two furlong pole. Better than that and with experience to call upon now, he should be a different animal and as he isn’t forecast favourite here, there may be a bit of value in the early markets.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Brave Emperor 2.50pm Chepstow 7/2 most bookmakers