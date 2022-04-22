Be A Hustler At Bath

It is no big secret that the Andrew Balding horses invariably improve for their first run, and if that is the case, then Little Hustle looks all set for a bi run in the 3.50pm, a mile and three-furlong maiden.

Third on his only run to start, the son of Fastnet Rock was beaten close to eight lengths at Kempton in February when sent off an easy to back 10/1 shot, staying on well after starting slowly and needing to be rousted along. Sure to improve for the experience as do the majority of the yard’s horses, he isn’t being overfaced here in a race that may not take too much winning, and a level break could see him home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Little Hustle 3.50pm Bath 8/11 Bet365