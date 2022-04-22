MASSIVE news this week. BKB™ are going to Miami

We will be staging our first Stateside show either later this year or early next year and that is huge for BKB™.

The link up with BYB Extreme has given several of our fighters the chance to compete in the States and now we are looking to fill a show with fighters from the BKB™ roster!

That is huge for them – and huge for BKB™.

The American market is huge and I’m sure they are going to love watching our fighters. Ricardo Franco heads to Biloxi on May 28 to fight and I’m sure he will put on a show and make the Americans want to see more of our fighters.

I expect BKB™ to keep growing. Viewing figures of our shows prove there is a huge appetite for out sport around the world. The Americans are huge fans of BKB™ and with great viewing figures in Poland, Holland and other countries around the world it’s a matter of time before we start looking to put on shows there as well.

I said from the start that we will push BKB™ and make it massive – and that’s what we are going to do.

We’ve built a reputation for putting on quality 50-50 fights that provide action, drama and knockouts.

BKB 25 provided all of the above – and BKB 26 will surely give fans more of the same.

The show is topped by the heavyweight championship of the world – and it doesn’t get much bigger than that,

Jody Meikle – the ‘Cinderella Man’ of BKB™ – defends his belt against Dan Podmore and in another world-title fight, Dan Lerwell puts his super-welterweight belt on the line against Dan McGraffin.

Both are knockout specialists – so it should be fun to watch while it lasts!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown