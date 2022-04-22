On A Sunday? Hallowed Be Thy Name…

The best racing today is on Hong Kong I am afraid to say (see my separate article) but I have dug around to find some bets just about worthy of the name, starting at Bath with the intriguing French import Hallowed Time, who makes his debut for trainer Robert Cowell in the 2.40pm over five furlongs.

With seven runners I am hoping the one stall won’t be too much of a disadvantage, and at a double figure price as I write, the four-year-old has to be of some interest. A winner at Deauville and Dieppe last season, he does have to carry top-weight here and we do have to take his fitness on trust, but his trainer is adept at improving horses moved to his care, especially sprinters, and at the price I just can’t resist.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hallowed Time 2.40pm Bath 9/1 William Hill