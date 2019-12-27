Belami Des Pictons the standout bet at Kempton

Trainer Venetia Williams has her team in fine form and Belami Des Pictons looks to hold excellent claims of providing her with another winner in the 3.05 at Kempton today.

This eight-year-old has won three of his seven starts over fences, acts on the ground and and is one from two over the trip.

His last success came at Leicester back in February 2017 where he regsietered a facile 33 length success over Zeroshadesofgrey.

Belami Des Pictons was then on the sidelines for 250 days before running a cracker to be beaten just 2 1/2 lengths by the now 165-rated Waiting Patiently in the 2017 running of the Colin Parker Memorial at Carlisle.

He has had just twp starts since and clear;ly not been the easiest to train but comes into this having shown that he retains plenty of ability when fourth of 17 to Happy Diva in the valuable and ultra-competitive Grade 3 BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham off a mark of 146..

After getting hanmpered at the second and finding himself playong catch-up, Belami Des Pictons responded well to repssure and stayed on well after the second last to be nearest at the finish and beaten just over 16 lengths.

The third home Warthog, who whom he was conceding 14lb and beaten six lengths, and has since landed the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at the saem venue – so that gives the form a solid look.

Belami Des Pictons has surpisingly been dropped ound for that fine effort, so looks well-weighted off a revised rating of 146 in this lower grade class 2 affair and very much the one to be on in my book.

Daily sport recommended bet: 4pts win Belami Des Pictons (9/4 generally available – use BOG firms)