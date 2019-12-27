Tower Bridge a 14/1 each-way punt in Paddy Power

Tower Bridge failed to live up to expectations last time out, but now fitted with the blinkers for the first time looks worth another chance at 14/1 to prove he is potentially on a handy mark in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown today (2.55).

This Joseph O’Brien trained six-year-old had some very smart form over hurdles in 2018 to be rated 142.

After winning a Grade 1 over 2m 6f Lopardstown, Tower Bridge ran very well when a staying on 7 3/4 length fifth of 20 to Kikbricken Storm in the Grade 1 Abert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle over 3m at the Cheltenham Festival and went on to round off the campaign with an excellent 7 1/2 length third to Santini in another Grade 1 over 3m at Aintree.

Tower Bridge than had his attention switched to chasing at the start of last season, and although he didn’t get his head in front in four starts did run some very solid races in defeat.

They included when a 15 length runner-uo to susequent Arkle winner and now 162-rated Duc Des Genievres in a 17-runner graduation chase over 2m 4f at Gowran Park.

He had Burrows Saint four lengths behind in fourth and that one went on to win his next three starts, including the Irish Grand National, to be rated 156.

That is very strong form and Tower bridge went on to finish a fine second of 20 to A Plus Tard in the 2m 4f Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival off a mark of 141.

He is able to race in this off 1lb lower and put in eye eye-catching run on seasonal reappearance when keeping on to finish a never nearer five length fourth of 18 to Tornado Flyer in a beginners chase over 2m 1f at Naas.

Tower Bridge was then never travelling when haevaily backed and sent off 7/1 for the Troytown Chase last time out at Navan, but that run was too bad to be true and on his effort behind Duc Des Genievres he looks a massive player at the weights if bouncing back.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Tower Bridge (14/1 Paddy Power – BOG, paying 7 places)