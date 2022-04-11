Bell of The Ball At Newmarket

Apparently I am the only one who watched the runs of Bellosa last season thinking a decent six furlong sprint was just what she needed, but lo and behold, the four-year-old takes in the Group Three Abernant Stakes over that exact trip this afternoon and she looks overpriced to me.

The winner of her first two starts over seven furlongs, she weakened a furlong out in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot over the same trip before rounding off her first season with a second to Edraak at Kempton, headed inside the final furlong over (you guessed it), seven furlongs. She runs over the six I suggested today wearing a tongue tie for the first time and I am hoping that Adam Kirby will just let her bowl along at the head of affairs over this trip and if she does, she may well take all the catching.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bellosa 3.00pm Newmarket 6/1 Bet365