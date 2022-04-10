Marcus To Make His Mark At HQ

Although I can fully understand why Charlie Appleby’s New Science is favourite for the Free Handicap at 2.25pm on his two-year-old form, he was less than impressive when third on his return at Meydan in Dubai, three lengths off the winner after a slow start and sent off at odds of 30/100 on the day. He may not make that kind of error again but the risk remains, and in receipt of seven pounds here, I will take a risk on Ribhi instead.

A rare debut winner for Marcus Tregoning when successful at 25/1 at Salisbury, he followed that with a two-length fifth in Listed class at Doncaster, before another win back at Salisbury when staying on well to get up by a short head over six furlongs. Bred to be better with age, he may well start the season off with another victory, though he won’t want a crawl early on as he may be even better over a mile later in the year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ribhi 2.25pm Newmarket 100/30 all bookmakers