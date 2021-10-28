Bella of The Ball

With six of the seven runners making their seasonal debut we are forced in to taking a second guess about who is – or isn’t – as fit as they can get them with a long season ahead. Molly Olly Wishes is best in at the weights if you use official ratings as your guide, though all her wins have been over two and a half miles or more (give or take a few yards), and you have to wonder why they try two miles with her now.

Miranda is a more obvious choice for Paul Nicholls and looks likely to prove hard to beat if she can recapture the level of form that saw her win at Doncaster in January, but I am going to have a punt on Zambella each way instead.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies thinks a lot of the six-year-old who won at Warwick and Leicester last season, and rounded off with a good second despite jumping right at Perth in April. She can go well fresh which is a bonus and with her yard in good form, she has a decent chance in a tricky race to try and call.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zambella 1.55pm Wetherby 7/1 Bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair, and most other bookmakers.