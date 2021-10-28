Give The Bookies The Boot

One handicap for those who like that sort of thing, and a chance for me to justify my subscription to a racing database that throws up all kinds of stats. In the late 10 runnings, nine have gone to five and six year olds so we lose a decent chunk of the field on that statistic alone.

Next stop all winners carried ten stone four or more and all have been priced at 12/1 or shorter, and believe it or not, I am now left with only four potential winners. Soaring Glory is the obvious one but his 11/4 is based largely on a fourth in the Supreme Novice’s Hurdle at Cheltenham, but he was beaten close to 28 lengths at the line and would have been fifth but for the last flight fall of Blue Lord.

As a big fan of trainer Harry Fry I am hoping for a big run form the lightly raced Boothill who could be anything and gets in here off a mark of 135 after winning his only start over hurdles by a very easy 10 lengths at Taunton.

There were and are numerous races they could have sent him to, suggesting they think he may be better than his current mark, and with the stable and jockey Sam Twiston-Davies both in great form, confidence will be running high that he can go close this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Boothill 2.10pm Ascot 3/1 William Hill, Bet Victor and others.